Hillary Clinton: Mueller report shows obstruction occurred
WELLESLEY, Mass. (AP) — Hillary Clinton says there are two inescapable conclusions of special counsel Robert Mueller's report.
The first is that Russia conducted a sweeping and systemic interference into the 2016 election and the second is that obstruction of justice occurred.
"You cannot read the report, chapter and verse, fact after fact, without reaching those conclusions." Clinton said. She made the comments during an appearance with Madeleine Albright Saturday at their alma mater, Wellesley College.
"People just want to quit hearing about it and get back to their normal lives. There is nothing normal about undermining the rule of law. There is nothing normal about attacking the press. There is nothing normal about trying to undermine another branch of government," she said.
President Donald Trump has repeatedly said the Mueller report shows no collusion between his campaign and the Russians.
Clinton said she was also worried that the speed of online communications could make the country vulnerable to the tactics of demagogues including what she called the clever use of symbols combined with verbal and physical intimidation.
"This is a classic pattern. There is nothing new about it," she said. "I think given the rapidity with which information can be conveyed today because of the internet, it is an even more dangerous set of circumstances."
The two former Democratic secretaries of state spoke on a range of topics, from their years at Wellesley to the state of women's rights in the world.
Albright is a member of the class of 1959. Clinton is a member of the class of 1969.
Albright was the nation's first female secretary of state and served under President Bill Clinton. Hillary Clinton served as secretary of state under President Barack Obama.
