Heiress pleads guilty in NXIVM sex slave case
NEW YORK (AP) — An heiress pleaded guilty on Friday in a sensational case accusing a cult-like upstate New York group of creating a secret harem of sex slaves for the group's self-anointed spiritual leader.
Clare Bronfman admitted in her plea in federal court in Brooklyn that she harbored someone who was living in the U.S. illegally for unpaid "labor and services" and that she committed credit card fraud on behalf of Keith Raniere, the lead of a group called NXIVM.
Bronfman - the 40-year-old daughter of the late billionaire philanthropist and former Seagram chairman Edgar Bronfman Sr. - told the judge that she had wanted to help people through NXIVM but ended up dishonoring her family.
"Your honor, I was afforded a great gift by my grandfather and father," Bronfman said. "With the gift, comes immense privilege and more importantly, tremendous responsibility. It does not come with an ability to break the law."
She added: "For this, I am truly sorry."
As part of a plea agreement, Bronfman agreed to forfeit $6 million from a fortune prosecutors say is worth $200 million. She faces more than two years in prison at sentencing on July 25.
The plea means Bronfman will avoid going to trial early next month with Raniere, who's facing conspiracy charges alleging that his inner circle of loyalists created a secret society of women who were forced to have unwanted sex with him. Prosecutors say some of the women were branded with his initials as part of their initiation.
An accountant for the group, Kathy Russell, also pleaded guilty on Friday to a fraud charge. She joined three other NXIVM insiders besides Bronfman who have also pleaded guilty.
Among those defendants is Allison Mack , the TV actress best known for her role as a young Superman's close friend on the series "Smallville."
Bronfman had long been affiliated with NXIVM, giving away tens of million of dollars to bankroll Raniere and his program of intense self-improvement classes. She also paid for lawyers to defend the group against a lawsuit brought by its critics.
With the two guilty pleas on Friday, Raniere will face a jury by himself. Defense attorneys have insisted any relationship between their client and the alleged victims, including women expected to testify against him at trial, was consensual.
'La Llorona' movie promotion draws criticism
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A promotion around the movie "The Curse of La Llorona" using traditional Mexican healers for "spiritual cleansings" before screenings of the horror film is drawing strong criticism from healers and scholars who say the stunts are offensive and demeaning.
Leading up to the Friday release of the movie based on a Mexican folktale, Warner Bros. invited healers known as curanderos to give audiences cleanings called "limpias." The studio also dispatched Cuban-born, Los Angeles-based healer Salvador Gata to "bless" an audience before the March 15 premiere at SXSW at The Paramount Theatre in Austin, Texas.
In addition, photos posted on social media show images of supposed healers providing ceremonial cleansings in front of posters of "The Curse of La Llorona," then celebrating as if attending a party.
Undersheriff: Teen's death likely preceded Colorado manhunt
DENVER (AP) - A Colorado undersheriff who led the search for a Florida teenager whose actions prompted tightened security at Columbine High School ahead of the 20th anniversary of an attack there that killed 13 people said she likely killed herself before police launched a massive manhunt.
Clear Creek County Undersheriff Bruce Snelling told The Denver Post that Sol Pais, 18, likely killed herself Monday evening. Her body was found in the snowy foothills west of Denver on Wednesday, and it appeared that she had been dead for more than 24 hours.
"She had no idea what occurred from late Monday afternoon to Tuesday when a search for her began and to Wednesday when her body was found," Snelling said. "The logical likelihood was she was here to end her journey."
Two-wave US flu season is now the longest in a decade
NEW YORK (AP) — Three months ago, this flu season was shaping up to be short and mild in the U.S. But a surprising second viral wave has made it the longest in 10 years.
This flu season has been officially going for 21 weeks, according to reports collected through last week and released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That makes it among the longest seen since the government started tracking flu season duration more than 20 years ago.
Some experts likened the unusual double waves to having two different flu seasons compressed, back-to-back, into one.
