Climate activist Greta Thunberg clapped back at professional kickboxer Andrew Tate on Twitter after Tate tweeted at her boasting about his collection of 33 cars.

“Hello @GretaThunberg,” Tate wrote, tagging the 19-year-old Swedish activist on Twitter. “I have 33 cars,” he added, before offering some specifics on his fleet of vehicles.

“This is just the start,” Tate continued, before taunting Thunberg, stating, “Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions.”

Thunberg promptly tweeted back to Tate with a blunt retort, writing, “yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com.”

Tate then replied to Thunberg’s clap back with a tweet that contained a video of himself smoking and receiving an order of pizzas, after which he tells the person off-camera to ensure the pizza boxes are “not recycled.”

In the video, Tate seemingly tries to turn Greta’s words against her, stating that he wonders why Thunberg’s email address is “I have small dick energy” and that he isn’t “actually mad at Greta.”

“Thank you for confirming via your email address that you have a small penis @GretaThunberg,” wrote Tate.

Thunberg has taken jabs at notable people in the past, including political leaders. Thunberg previously mocked former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, using his own statement against him: “This is not some expensive, politically correct, green act of bunny hugging.”

The environmental activist also took aim at Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi: “Fighting climate change calls for innovation, cooperation and willpower.”

“Build back better. Blah, blah, blah. Green economy. Blah blah blah. Net zero by 2050. Blah, blah, blah,” Thunberg said at the Youth4Climate in September, seemingly taking aim at President Biden and Democrats. “This is all we hear from our so-called leaders. Words that sound great but so far have not led to action. Our hopes and ambitions drown in their empty promises.”

Tate has been listed as number one on Google’s top searched “Who Is?” list for 2022.

Tate has been known for making misogynistic comments on his social media accounts, many of which had been taken down for violating content policies, according to The New York Times.

Tate had also previously been de-platformed on Twitter, but his account was reinstated after Elon Musk acquired the social media site.