Grandma uses bat to fend off burglar wearing only his underwear

Gainesville, Florida (KXAN) -- A 65-year-old grandma in Florida is crediting her high school softball skills with helping her fend off a burglar.

Clarese Gainey said she heard a noise outside her apartment on early Sunday morning. She peeked out and saw what police say was a 300-pound man pulling on her car door handle and trying to break in, all while only in his boxers.

"So I grabbed my bat and I braced myself. I eased the door open," says Gainey.

Clarese hit the man upside the head, and he ran away to a nearby mobile home park. He left behind his jeans, shirt and a sock.

Police say a K-9 unit tracked down the man who is now identified as Antonio Mosely. He had cocaine in his pocket.

He is now in jail with two charges of burglary and drug possession.