Gas Prices Keep Falling Amid Lower Demand During Epidemic

FILE – In this Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, file photo, a woman pumps gas at a convenience store in Pittsburgh. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday, March 15, 2020, that gas prices could continue to fall as demand shrinks amid the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices in New Jersey and across the nation are still falling amid decreased demand with fewer drivers on the road during the coronavirus epidemic.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $2.22, down nine cents from a week ago. Drivers were paying $2.67 a gallon a year ago at this time.

The national average gas price Friday was $2.05, down 12 cents from a week ago. A year ago, motorists were paying $2.67 a gallon.

Analysts say that as the price of crude oil drops to levels not seen since the early 2000s, gasoline prices are following suit.