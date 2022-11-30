Former President Bill Clinton speaks at the Clinton Global Initiative, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) – Former U.S. President Bill Clinton told the public Wednesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

“I’ve had mild symptoms, but I’m doing fine overall and keeping myself busy at home,” Clinton tweeted.

The 76-year-old former Arkansas governor also said he had received his vaccination and booster shots, which he says has helped keep his case mild.

Clinton urged that everyone receive updated vaccinations as the winter season approaches.

Hilary Clinton tested positive for COVID-19 back in March.

The announcement from her husband came as she was in northwest Arkansas to speak at the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. The former secretary of state and her daughter, Chelsea Clinton, are set to host an international women’s rights summit in Little Rock beginning Thursday.

Clinton was hospitalized in October of last year in California for treatment of a “non-COVID-related infection.”