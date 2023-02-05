FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WFLA) – Former NFL cornerback Vontae Davis, who famously retired halfway through a game in 2018, has been arrested after he was accused of driving under the influence in south Florida, according to multiple reports.

The 34-year-old was arrested and taken into custody by the Florida Highway Patrol on Saturday after troopers say his vehicle rear-ended a pick-up truck that was pulled over with a flat tire on the Florida Turnpike in Hollywood, injuring the truck’s driver who had been standing outside.

According to troopers, Davis lost control of his Tesla sedan and it collided with the parked pickup truck on the side of the turnpike. The impact of the collision sent the pickup truck spinning into a concrete barrier, and the truck struck its driver who had been waiting outside. The driver was taken to a hospital with multiple injuries, the report said.

Authorities say they reportedly found Davis asleep on the side of the road. He allegedly admitted to having “two mixed drinks and was coming from a club.”

Davis refused to provide a blood or urine sample and wouldn’t agree to perform a field sobriety test, the report said. According to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office online booking records, Davis was arrested for a first-offense misdemeanor count of DUI alcohol or drugs.

Davis was drafted as a first-round pick by the Miami Dolphins in 2009. He spent three seasons with the Dolphins before joining the Indianapolis Colts in 2012. Following a six-year stint with the Colts, Davis joined the Buffalo Bills in 2018, where he ended his career on the field.

While in Buffalo, Davis famously retired during halftime of the Bills’ Week 2 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Bills’ head coach Sean McDermott told reporters Davis “pulled himself out of the game.”

“He communicated to us that he was done,” McDermott said.

Davis later released a statement explaining his decision: “This isn’t how I pictured retiring from the NFL, but in my 10th NFL season, I have been doing what my body has been programmed to do: Get ready to play on game day. I’ve endured multiple surgeries and played through many different injuries throughout my career and, over the last few weeks, this was the latest physical challenge.”

The two-time Pro Bowler ended his career with 22 interceptions, 395 combined tackles, and 97 passes defended over 121 games.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.