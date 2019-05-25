Florida man arrested after crashing wedding
(WFLA/NBC News) He drank, he danced and he partied.
Now he's facing criminal charges.
Just like out of the 2005 movie "Wedding Crashers," where two men indulge on free drinks and food, Florida sheriff's deputies say 37-year-old Mark Saunderson pulled the same stunt.
They say he made himself at home at a reception at the Grand Plaza Hotel in St. Pete Beach.
According to deputies, he even cut in with the bride and groom's first dance.
"The best man and one of the groomsmen, they basically figured out he wasn't supposed to be there and they had him removed," said guest Jan Vanpolen.
Saunderson is charged with disorderly conduct, which includes playing hide-and-seek with hotel security.
Bride Sadie Dajka says the she's a "Wedding Crashers" fan, and isn't letting it ruin her big day.
"It's one of my favorite movies so I feel like I had this coming," Dajka laughed.
Teva settles with Oklahoma for $85 million in opioid case
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) - One of the drugmakers named in Oklahoma's lawsuit over the opioid crisis has agreed to a settlement in which it will pay the state $85 million.
Israeli-owned Teva Pharmaceuticals and Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter both announced the settlement Sunday in separate statements. Teva, its related affiliates and Johnson & Johnson and several of its subsidiaries were set to go to trial Tuesday in Norman.
Hunter said the case against Johnson & Johnson will proceed on schedule.
137-year-old Winchester rifle found in Nevada has new home
BAKER, Nev. (AP) - A 137-year-old rifle found five years ago leaning against a juniper tree in Great Basin National Park in Nevada is now part of an exhibit dedicated to the "Forgotten Winchester" at the park visitor center near the Utah border.
The weathered Winchester Model 1873 is in a case designed to capture the way it looked when park archaeologist Eva Jensen stumbled across it on a rocky outcrop above Strawberry Creek during an archaeological survey.
Based on its condition, experts believe the weapon might have been abandoned in the forest more than a century ago.
Police: 1 dead, 9 wounded when gun violence erupts at party
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) - Authorities say 10 people have been shot - one fatally - when gun violence erupted at a holiday weekend party in Virginia.
Chesapeake Police Department spokesman Leo Kosinski said via email that the total number of people shot was 10 and that one of those victims has died. Few other details were released.
Police were called to the Chesapeake neighborhood of Holly Cove just before 10 p.m. on Saturday after receiving reports of traffic congestion and people refusing to move vehicles.
