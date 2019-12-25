Florida families receive furry Christmas surprise

SARASOTA, Fla. (KXAN) — Twelve Sarasota families will receive special deliveries Christmas morning, starting the holiday off with a furry new friend.

Nate’s Honor Animal Rescue volunteers geared up for the big day to deliver some special surprise Christmas deliveries.

“Well the families have come in and purchased a rescue dog. There’s a package available where Santa and elves are able to deliver a special package to each and every pup that was purchased,” said Santa.

The puppies will make their way to their forever homes, many complete with a red bow. Santa may be a little occupied to assist in the dozen surprise visits.

“Well I think it’s actually going to be just the elves, Santa is going to be busy all over,” he explained.

Nate’s Honor volunteers say the rescue’s Christmas Day program has grown steadily over the last three years and they plan to continue the seasonal tradition. “Oh absolutely, and the more people who see what happens, the more people can get involved.”