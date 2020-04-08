Financial experts offer advice to manage COVID-19 money worries

AUSTIN (KXAN) — From furloughs to fewer hours on the job, many Texans are facing new worries about money amid the COVID-19 pandemic. KXAN reached out to financial experts for advice to help minimize the anxiety brought on by the uncertainty.

“It started with stock market worries. It’s changed to cash crunch worries,” said Philip Olson, a certified financial planner with The Art of Finance. Olson laid out three steps to help people now facing financial uncertainty.

First step, Olson said, is to write out a budget.

“That, in my experience, makes you feel more in control. Reduces anxiety,” he explained.

Olson said it’s also important not to get obsessed with the current ups and downs of the stock market. He advises people to avoid looking at their portfolio or 401k very often right now.

“It’s not going to change for the better just because you looked at it more and more,” Olson said. “It will probably — if anything — stress you out needlessly, and at worse make you feel pressure to do something bad. Like yank all your money out of your 401k.”

Olson advises people who are feeling anxiety about money to avoid making large financial moves right now.

“We’re not very good at making logical long-term decisions when we are in an anxiety/fear based mode,” Olson said. “If we can wait for the crisis at least to boil down a little bid, you’ll be in a better head space to make better long-term decisions.”

With so many people under financial stress, some lenders are offering temporary relief to people carrying debt.

“Most creditors right now are a lot more understanding than they used to be,” Olson said.

A call to your credit card company or mortgage lender could give you the ability to negotiate lower or deferred payments.

For people facing difficulty paying bills or buying food, groups like the United Way for Greater Austin are offering help. The Connect ATX section of their website has links for groups offering assistance.

“Everybody needs help at some point in life. Absolutely everybody,” said Paola Silvestre Porras, the Director of Family Pathways for United Way for Greater Austin. “This is a global crisis, and fortunately there are resources out there, and they’re ready for you.”