Fewer Texans estimated to be traveling for Thanksgiving this year due to pandemic

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Thanksgiving travel won’t be as heavy as it has been in past years, AAA Texas predicts, due to the coronavirus pandemic—with air travel especially taking a hit.

AAA is expecting at least a 10% drop in travel, including by car and by plane, across the nation, and a more than 5% drop in total travel volume year-to-year in Texas. It’s the largest one-year decrease since the recession in 2008.

Nationally, AAA Texas estimates nearly 50 million people will be traveling by car, which is a 4.3% drop in car drivers from 2019, and 2.4 million to be flying, which is a more than 47% decrease from 2019.

In Texas, 3.8 million people are expected to travel by car, a 1% decrease from 2019, AAA Texas says. But the difference for air travel is clear. The organization is expecting 151,000 people to travel by air, which is a more than 44% decrease from 2019.

At Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, air passenger traffic was much lower than usual during the month of September, the airport reported. Traffic decreased 70.5% compared to September 2019, with 417,037 passengers flying during that month.

Passenger numbers trended slightly downward from August to September, but the numbers are still much better than compared to April, when passenger traffic dipped to its lowest point this year, according to AUS.

AAA Texas encourages travelers to be safe and take extra precautions to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.