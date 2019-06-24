Felix the Cat survives 35-minute machine wash cycle

MINNESOTA (CNN/ KXAN) — Stefani Carroll-Kirchoff is usually cautious when it comes to her cats and laundry. She always checks to make sure none of the three are in the washer or dryer before starting a load.

Last week, she forgot.

Sure enough, one of her cats, Felix, somehow found his way inside the washer and was trapped inside for a full 35-minute cycle.

Thankfully, he still had one of his nine lives left and survived the terrifying tumble.

But, not unscathed.

When the family found their pet, they rushed him to an emergency veterinarian.

Felix temporarily lost his vision and suffered pneumonia from all of the water in his lungs.

The fated feline is doing better and is expected to fully recover. He can see again and has started eating but he still has some health problems and remains on oxygen.

Carroll-Kirchoff said the experience will haunt her for the rest of her life. She doesn’t believe she can forgive herself.

Her daughter started a Go-Fund-Me page to help with medical costs. So far it has exceeded the 10-thousand-dollar goal.