FedEx to deliver 7 days a week to satisfy online shoppers
(Associated Press) — FedEx plans to deliver packages seven days a week starting next January as it tries to keep up with the continuing boom in online shopping.
The company is also taking back nearly 2 million daily deliveries to homes that are currently handled by the post office in a move it says will increase the efficiency of its own network.
The Memphis, Tennessee-based company announced the changes Thursday.
It was just last September that FedEx expanded to six days a week for most of the year, although it had previously run on some Saturdays and Sundays around Christmas. The company said it will add year-round Sunday service for "a majority" of the U.S. population.
President and Chief Operating Officer Raj Subramaniam said the change will increase the company's ability to meet the demands of e-commerce retailers and online shoppers.
FedEx expects the volume of small parcels for delivery in the U.S. will double by 2026.
Meanwhile, the company will stop using the post office for dropping off SmartPost packages at customer's houses.
FedEx said that since 2016 it has already taken back about 20% of SmartPost parcels when technology helped the company spot instances in which a FedEx driver was scheduled to take another package to the same address or one nearby.
The company plans to step up the shift away from the U.S. Postal Service this fall and handle the "vast majority" of SmartPost deliveries itself by the end of next year.
Subramaniam said that making enough deliveries within a specific area "has consistently been a challenge with e-commerce." He said the company now sees a chance for a "substantial" increase in efficiency by keeping the entire process of sorting and delivering all residential parcels within its own ground network.
The Postal Service declined to disclose how much revenue it earns from SmartPost. It has said in financial statements that growth in its packages business is slowing partly because some big shippers have shifted volume away from the post office.
FedEx rival United Parcel Service Inc. and Amazon.com Inc., which is increasing its own delivery service, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
More National News Stories
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Trailing candidates angry over new Democratic debate rules
Frustration over how the Democratic National Committee is managing the upcoming presidential debates is bursting into the open as several longshot candidates say the party is stacking the process against them.
Most of the two dozen declared candidates will be able to participate in the first debate of the 2020 campaign next month. But those who are struggling to gain traction are alarmed by new rules the party announced this week for later debates that are sure to cull the field.
It's precisely the dynamic DNC Chairman Tom Perez hoped to avoid when he began crafting the rules governing the nomination process in the aftermath of the 2016 election. He sought to avoid giving any campaign room to argue that the national party unduly influenced the outcome, as Bernie Sanders did in 2016, contributing to a divide in the party that wounded Hillary Clinton going into the general election.Read the Full Article
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Army vet to face new hate crime charges in California crash
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Prosecutors will file new hate crime charges against a former Army sharpshooter accused of eight counts of attempted murder after he deliberately plowed his car into pedestrians at a California crosswalk last month, authorities said Thursday.
Two hate crime allegations will be filed against 34-year-old Isaiah Joel Peoples, a veteran of the Iraq war, Santa Clara District Attorney's Office spokesman Sean Webby said.
Peoples' mother said he has struggled with PTSD.Read the Full Article
-
Rick Perry says US can make oil, gas, coal cleaner
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Trump administration is committed to making fossil fuels cleaner rather than imposing " draconian " regulations on oil, gas and coal, U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry said Thursday.
Perry made his remarks at an energy conference in Salt Lake City that was briefly interrupted when protesters took the stage to criticize the administration's fixation on fossil fuels as a misguided approach that ignores climate change. The demonstrators were escorted out by police.
The former Texas governor said the government has proven it can make traditional energy sources cleaner.Read the Full Article
Trending Video
More Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Trending Stories
-
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Check your tickets! Mega Millions ticket sold at Austin H-E-B store wins $5 million
- Billionaire graduation speaker from Austin pledges to pay class of 2019 student debt
- Tardar Sauce, the original 'Grumpy Cat,' has died at age 7
- MAPPED: See which Texas districts and private schools have high vaccine exemption rates
- Caught on doorbell camera: Snake bites Oklahoma man in face
- Don't call back! FCC warns of West African 'One Ring' phone scam in Texas
- ACL 2019 lineup is out! Big names include Cardi B, Guns N' Roses