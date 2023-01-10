In this Jan. 11, 2006, file photo, a gas-lit flame burns on a natural gas stove. (AP Photo/Thomas Kienzle, File)

(WPRI) — Cooking with a gas stove could soon be a thing of the past.

A federal agency is considering a ban on gas stoves due to concerns about indoor pollution being linked to childhood asthma, according to a report from Bloomberg News.

In the December 2022 study, a U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commissioner told Bloomberg that using gas stoves has a “hidden hazard.”

Researchers say the chemicals emitted from the appliances while in use are a “significant trigger,” saying that nitrogen dioxide (NO2), in particular, is known to cause respiratory distress and asthma attacks.

Nationally, researchers say gas stoves are a contributor to asthma at a rate of 13%.

About 35% of households in the U.S. use a gas stove, which is causing some controversy.

Dozens of local governments, including Los Angeles and New York, are already mandating new homes and businesses run on electric rather than gas appliances, while about 20 states responded by forbidding such bans.

“Obviously getting rid of a gas stove and replacing it with another technology eliminates the source, but you can do quite a bit with ventilation,” said Dr. Jon Levy, with the Boston University of Public Health.

Levy said ventilation isn’t the final answer for every kitchen with a gas stove, especially if it’s a smaller home.

Previous Stanford University research found leaks from gas stoves alone produce planet-warming pollution equal to half a million gas-powered cars each week.

For those considering switching to an electric stove, President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act includes rebates to help switch from gas to electric.