(The Hill) — The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is looking into reports of adverse side effects from using GLP-1 diabetes medications like Ozempic and Mounjaro, with hair loss, suicidal thoughts and airway obstruction being among the reported complications.

According to the latest information from the agency, the FDA Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS) received reports of patients experiencing alopecia, aspiration and suicidal ideation while taking glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists.

The agency is “evaluating the need for regulatory action.”

GLP-1 receptor agonists like Ozepmic, Mounjaro, Wegovy and Zepbound work by mimicking the hormone known as GLP-1. This hormone stimulates insulin secretion and can also reduce appetite. While initially approved for treating diabetes, these drugs have become well-known for their use in weight loss.

Semaglutide — marketed under the names Ozempic, Rybelsus and Wegovy — is perhaps the best known drug within this class.

Novo Nordisk, the exclusive patent holder of semaglutide, notes gastrointestinal issues like nausea, diarrhea and constipation are the most common side effects. According to the medication guide for Ozempic, other side effects can include pancreatitis, kidney failure, low blood sugar and changes in vision.

Hair loss, depression and aspirating are not counted among the potential side effects.

When reached for comment, Novo Nordisk said it was aware of the FDA’s evaluation of these reported side effects. Six of its products in total including Saxenda, Victoza and Xultophy were listed as potentially having these side effects.

The company noted that inclusion on the FAERS list does not definitively mean the drug has the risk it’s being evaluated for.

“The known risks associated with use of those medicines are reflected in their current FDA-approved product labeling. Novo Nordisk stands behind the safety and efficacy of all of our GLP-1RA medicines when they are used as indicated and when they are taken under the care of a licensed healthcare professional,” the company stated.