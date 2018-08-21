FDA extends expiration date of some EpiPens

AUSTIN (KXAN/AP) — Due to the continued shortage of EpiPens, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration says patients can continue to use the product beyond the manufacturer’s labeled expiration date.

CNN reports the extension, which goes beyond the approved 20-month shelf life, applies to specific lots of EpiPen 0.3-milligram auto-injectors and the authorized generic version that have expiration dates between April 2018 and December 2018, according to a statement from pharmaceutical company Pfizer.

However, to ensure public safety, the product should still be stored as labeled.

EpiPen injections are used in emergencies to stop potentially fatal allergic reactions to insect bites and stings and foods like nuts and eggs.

Just last week, the FDA approved a new generic version of EpiPen. The new version from Teva Pharmaceuticals is the first that will be interchangeable with the original penlike injector sold by Mylan.