FDA: Don’t eat liquid nitrogen ‘Dragon’s breath’ treats

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KXAN) — Dragon’s Breath treats may look cool, but it’s the temperature of the treats that has the Food and Drug Administration warning people to avoid consuming them.

The treats, which make people look like they’re breathing out smoke, have become popular with young people, but the FDA warns they can be dangerous.

“The FDA has become aware of severe — and in some cases, life-threatening — injuries, such as damage to skin and internal organs caused by liquid nitrogen still present in the food or drink,” the FDA wrote.

“There has also been a report of difficulty breathing after inhaling the vapor released by liquid nitrogen when added immediately before consumption. Injuries have occurred from handling or eating products prepared by adding liquid nitrogen immediately before consumption, even after the liquid nitrogen has fully evaporated due to the extremely low temperature of the food.”

The treats are often available at malls and fairs and are made by adding liquid nitrogen to things like cereal right before giving them to buyers. The products are marketed under names like “Dragon’s Breath,” “Heaven’s Breath” or “nitro puff.”

Liquid nitrogen isn’t toxic, but because it is so cold it can cause severe damage to skin and internal organs if mishandled. Nitrogen is a gas at room temperature but can be a liquid around -320°F. The FDA says the treats may also cause breathing difficulties, especially for people with asthma.

People who have been hurt after touching or eating products prepared with liquid nitrogen should talk to their doctor. They can also report what happened to MedWatch.