FBI looks for woman 'infatuated' with Columbine shooting
LITTLETON, Colo. (AP) — Authorities said Tuesday that they are looking for a young woman who is "infatuated" with the 1999 shooting at Columbine High School and made threats just days before the 20th anniversary of the attack that killed 13 people.
The undisclosed threats led Columbine and several other high schools outside Denver to lock their doors for nearly three hours. All students were safe, school officials said.
Sol Pais, 18, traveled to Colorado on Monday night and has tried to buy firearms, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and the FBI. Pais was last seen in the foothills west of Denver, was considered armed and extremely dangerous and should not be approached.
The FBI's Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force issued a notice Tuesday describing Pais as "infatuated with (the) Columbine school shooting." The alert said police who come into contact with her should detain her and evaluate her mental health.
Sheriff's spokesman Mike Taplin said the threats she made were general, not specific to any school.
Officials didn't provide further details or reveal where Pais traveled from, saying it would compromise their investigation.
The Denver Post reported that a call to a phone number listed for Pais' parents in Surfside, Florida, was interrupted by a man who identified himself as an FBI agent and said he was interviewing them.
The Associated Press left messages at two numbers listed for Pais' relatives in Florida, while another number was disconnected.
The doors were locked at Columbine and more than 20 other schools in the Denver area as the sheriff's office said it was investigating threats against schools related to an FBI investigation.
Columbine students continued attending classes in the afternoon and left school on time, but after-school activities were canceled on the campus in Littleton, Colorado.
Teenage gunmen attacked Columbine on April 20, 1999, killing 12 classmates and a teacher.
More National News Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Student falls to death while taking photo on cliffRead the Full Article
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Muskrat love: Detroit-area Catholics permitted to eat rodent
DETROIT (AP) — Detroit-area Roman Catholics have one more dining option during Lent than most other followers of the faith. The culinary appeal of that item, however, is up for debate.
A long-standing permission allows local Catholics to eat muskrat — a furry, marsh-dwelling rodent native to the area — "on days of abstinence, including Fridays of Lent," according to the Archdiocese of Detroit. The custom dates to the region's missionary history in the 1700s and is especially prevalent in communities along the Detroit River.
Missionary priests "realized that food was especially scarce in the region by the time Lent came around and did not want to burden Catholics unreasonably by denying them one of the few readily available sources of nutrition — however unappetizing it might be for most folks," said Edward Peters, an expert on canon law who is on the faculty at Sacred Heart Major Seminary in Detroit.Read the Full Article
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
LA Archdiocese agrees to $8M payment in sex abuse case
LOS ANGELES (AP) - The Archdiocese of Los Angeles has agreed to pay $8 million to a teenager who was sexually abused by the athletic director at her Catholic high school who had continued to work despite prior allegations of misconduct, it was announced Tuesday.
A court finalized the settlement last week of a negligence lawsuit, said David Ring, an attorney for the teenager.
The archdiocese has paid out more than $740 million in sexual abuse settlements over the past 15 years. Ring said the $8 million is the largest payment to a single individual in any of the cases.Read the Full Article
Trending Video
More Stories
Trending Stories
-
-
-
-
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
-
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Don't Miss
-
- Officers around Texas are posing with bluebonnets in sweet new challenge
- Shelter dog who steals clothes, money has touching motive
- 27 bundles of cash found stashed in spare tire in Fayette County
- March 25 'jinxed' in Austin weather history
- Feds won't charge suspect in deadly Texas school shooting
- Mothers Erased: Women nearly dying after birth not part of Texas stats