(KXAN) — In 2021, 103 people were killed and 140 were wounded in 61 active shooter incidents spanning 30 states, according to an FBI report released this week.

Below is a breakdown of the number of incidents from 2017-2021.

2017: 31

2018: 30

2019: 30

2020: 40

2021: 61

Those numbers indicate a 52.5% increase between 2020 and 2021 and a 96.8% increase between 2017 and 2021, with the number of incidents rising steadily throughout the timespan.

The FBI defines an active shooter as “one or more individuals actively engaged in killing or attempted to kill people in a populated area.”

Courtesy: FBI

The report states that in 2021, 14 shooters were killed by law enforcement and four were killed by civilians. Five active shooting incidents happened in Texas, which is the second highest number-per-state. California had six active shooting incidents last year, the report says.

Below is a graph comparing the demographics of active shooting incidents between 2020 and 2021.

Courtesy: FBI

The five incidents with the highest casualty counts occurred in Indianapolis, Collierville, Tenn., Phoenix, Oxford, Mich., and Boulder, Colo., according to the report. You can see the FBI’s full breakdown of each active shooting incident here.

2021’s active shooting incidents happened in the following types of locations:

Areas of commerce (32)

Government property (3)

Schools (one middle school, one high school)

Open space locations such a highways, roads, beaches and parks (19)

Residences (3)

Church (1)

Healthcare facility (1)

Twenty-eight of those spots were business environments open the public, according to the report.

Data shows the youngest shooter was 12 years old and the oldest was 67 years old. Most of the shooters (18) were between the ages of 25 and 34.

The report states the casualty count for 2021 is the third highest over the last five years. The breakdown of those numbers is below.