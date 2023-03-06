MATAMOROS (ValleyCentral) – The kidnapping of four Americans kidnapped in Matamoros on Friday was the result of a shooting that left another woman dead, according to a statement from U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar.

In a news release issued Sunday night, the FBI said the Americans crossed into Matamoros in a white minivan with North Carolina license plates.

“Shortly after crossing into Mexico, unidentified gunmen fired upon the passengers in the vehicle. All four Americans were placed in a vehicle and taken from the scene by armed men,” Oliver Rich, Special Agent in Charge of the San Antonio FBI office Texas, which includes Brownsville, said in the release.

The FBI would not say which of the three international bridges from Brownsville to Matamoros the Americans crossed.

“We have no higher priority than the safety of our citizens. This is the most fundamental role of the US government. Officials from various US law enforcement agencies are working with Mexican authorities at all levels of government to achieve the safe return of our compatriots,” Salazar said on Monday.

The FBI is offering a $50,000 reward for the return of the Americans and the arrest of those involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI San Antonio office at (210) 225-6741 or visit the agency’s website at https://tips.fbi.gov.