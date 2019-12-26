Family with adopted children makes blind kitten a part of their family

CALIFORNIA (NBC News) — A family of adopted children adopts a blind, abandoned kitten, bringing healing and love to their home.

The Lundin family is celebrating Christmas with their new furry friend, Ilene.

The family’s teenage kids adore Ilene, and say that when they heard about her on the news, they knew she was meant to be with them.

Someone abandoned her in a pile of trash in California but now, she has a forever home.

“For me when I heard about it. It connected with our story. We weren’t treated well. We didn’t have stable food. We would go weeks without eating sometimes and there was just like – hearing about her being found like that when she was just a baby, in a dumpster wrapped in a taco bell wrapper, it was terrible, and I felt like we can give her a home that she could enjoy and love,” said 13-year-old Samantha Lundin. “So, I feel like that is what our new mom has done for us and we can do that for her.”

The family also fosters animals for the Oregon Humane Society. Right now, there are six cats and five dogs to help keep Ilene company.