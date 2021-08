EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - El Paso agents with U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized more than 60 pounds of cocaine among other drugs and arrested 17 fugitives this week.

A federal official says a 22-year-old U.S. citizen attempted to cross the Paso Del Norte International Bridge on Aug.13 when agents conducted a secondary inspection of their vehicle. CBP agents discovered 37 pounds of cocaine and 12.5 pounds of fentanyl hidden in the vehicle.