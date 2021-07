This week marks the beginning of a virtual meeting among 200 of the world's climate scientists who will finalize a vital report summarizing how the Earth's climate has changed since the last report released back in 2013.

In addition to new information on how the global climate has changed, The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) will have details on physical science, study on impacts of the science, and the mitigation of their findings. These findings are what things like the Paris Climate Accord are based on.