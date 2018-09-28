Facebook says 50 million affected in security breach

Copyright by KXAN - All rights reserved Facebook file photo - WFLA

NEW YORK (AP) — Facebook says it recently discovered a security breach affecting nearly 50 million user accounts.

The company says hackers exploited the "View As" feature on the service. They were able to steal Facebook "access tokens," kind of like keys that keep people logged in so they don't have to re-enter their password every time they use the app. Facebook says it has taken steps to fix the security problem and alerted law enforcement.

"Since we’ve only just started our investigation, we have yet to determine whether these accounts were misused or any information accessed.," Facebook wrote in a statement. "We also don’t know who’s behind these attacks or where they’re based. We’re working hard to better understand these details."

The company discovered the breach on Tuesday. It says it has reset the access tokens for the accounts it knows were affected, plus an additional 40 million as a precaution. Those people will now have to log back into Facebook.

The company is also turning off its "View As" feature.