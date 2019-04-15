Experts explode World War II-era bomb in German river

Bomb explodes in Germany river

GERMANY (NBC) — Hundreds of people were evacuated from their homes in Frankfurt, Germany Sunday, so experts could safely detonate a World War II-era bomb.

People stood on the riverbanks to watch as the bomb was set off underwater in the Main river. The loud explosion sent a plume of water into the air.

Some 600 people had to leave their homes in the old city of Frankfurt, so specialists could remove the bomb.They were evacuated to a shelter in the basement of city hall.

The explosive device was discovered in the river on Tuesday.

Firefighters found the 550-pound, American-made bomb during diving training. More than 70 years after the end of the war, bombs and other munitions still turn up regularly in germany.

It's a reminder of the ferocity of the fighting in World War II.