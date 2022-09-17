TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida woman was charged with attempted first-degree murder after she allegedly stabbed her roommates in a dispute Friday morning, according to deputies.

A booking photo shows Christina Adams, a 30-year-old accused of stabbing her roommates and leaving them for dead. (Marion County Sheriff’s Office)

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office got a call at around 8:03 a.m. from a victim who claimed that he and another person were stabbed by Christina Adams, 30, that morning.

Deputies said Adams was found near driving near the crime scene. She initially denied the accusation during an interview with deputies, but later admitted that she stabbed the roommates after they asked her to leave the home they shared with her.

Adams confessed to getting a large knife and stabbing both roommates to the point where she thought they were dead, according to the sheriff’s office.

After the stabbing, Adams said she tried to destroy evidence of the attack, changed her clothes, left the home, and went shopping. Deputies located her while she was on her way back.

“These senseless acts of violence are shocking to all of us,” Sheriff Billy Wood said. “I’m very proud of my deputies and detectives that worked so quickly to not only provide aid to the victims but, also to capture such an evil person and ensure that our streets are safe.”

Adams was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and tampering with evidence.