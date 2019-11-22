Elon Musk unveils the new Tesla Cybertruck

(NBC News | CNN) — Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveiled the long-awaited Cybertruck late Thursday night.

At a promotional event in Los Angeles, Musk unveiled the trapezoid-shaped vehicle.

Musk calls the design ‘cyberpunk’. He says the truck is inspired by both “Blade Runner,” and the James Bond film, “The Spy Who Loved Me.”

Musk showed how much abuse the truck could take having a man with a sledgehammer hit the sides of the truck without damaging it.

Musk claims the vehicle can withstand a nine-millimeter bullet.

A demonstration of the truck’s supposedly unbreakable metal glass windows backfired when a metal ball thrown at the windows did, in fact, break them.”But it didn’t go through, ” Musk sheepishly pointed out.

The experimental vehicle is entering a marketplace dominated by the Ford F-150 and the Chevy Silverado.

Models range from the $40,000 two-wheel drive that goes 250 miles on a charge to the $70,000 all-wheel-drive vehicle that can go 500 miles on a single charge.

Production of the Cybertruck is expected to begin in late 2021.