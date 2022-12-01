(Austin Business Journal) — As he juggles CEO jobs for Tesla, Twitter and SpaceX, Elon Musk‘s attention is increasingly being diverted to his Neuralink brand. It’s almost go-time for this startup, which hopes to put its brain implant device into humans within six months.

As Neuralink Corp. held its much-awaited demonstration of its device on the night of Nov. 30, co-founder Elon Musk made a big prediction: The California-based company with an office in Austin expects to “upload” it into humans within six months.

“We want to be extremely careful and certain that it will work well before putting a device into a human, but we’ve submitted I think most of our paperwork to the FDA and probably in about six months we should be able to upload Neuralink in a human,” Musk said during the event.

