Elizabeth Warren officially calls for Trump impeachment

Posted: Apr 19, 2019 / 04:49 PM CDT / Updated: Apr 19, 2019 / 04:49 PM CDT

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Massachusetts Senator and Democratic Presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren has officially called on the House of Representatives to begin impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump — becoming the first Democratic candidate to do so.

In a Friday release from her campaign, Warren explains:

"The Mueller report lays out facts showing that a hostile foreign government attacked our 2016 election to help Donald Trump and Donald Trump welcomed that help. Once elected, Donald Trump obstructed the investigation into that attack.

Mueller put the next step in the hands of Congress: "Congress has authority to prohibit a President's corrupt use of his authority in order to protect the integrity of the administration of justice." The correct process for exercising that authority is impeachment.

To ignore a president's repeated efforts to obstruct an investigation into his own disloyal behavior would inflict great and lasting damage on this country, and it would suggest that both the current and future presidents would be free to abuse their power in similar ways.

The severity of this misconduct demands that elected officials in both parties set aside political considerations and do their constitutional duty. That means the House should initiate impeachment proceedings against the president of the United States.

I want to make sure you know where I stand."

 In a series of tweets on Friday afternoon, Warren further elaborated on her stance, tweeting:

On the whole, the 2020 Democratic candidates are carefully tiptoeing around explicitly stating whether or not they support impeachment. Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar said impeachment would hinge on Special Counsel Robert Mueller testifying. South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg said the decision would ultimately fall to Congress. In an MSNBC interview with Chris Hayes, California Senator Kamala Harris didn't rule it out, saying, "I think there is definitely a conversation to be had on that subject, but I first want to hear from Bob Mueller and really understand what exactly is the evidence that supports the summary that we have been given today."

