Easter Fever: Washington, D.C. will be taken over this weekend
WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) — The nation's Capitol will be turned over to the tourists for the holiday weekend.
Congress is in the middle of its spring recess, and the president is spending the weekend at Mar-a-Lago.
But come Monday — Easter Monday — D.C. will be hopping.
The White House will host the annual Easter Egg Roll and the American Egg Board is donating 74,000 eggs for the event, which is more than double the amount they have provided in previous years. Anne Alonzo, President and CEO of the American Egg Board, said:
"Easter is a major deal for us. We calculate that folks are going to eat about 2.9 billion eggs during this Easter season, and those eggs are going to be used for different purposes. To roll and to decorate, and for also what we call "egg pops." These are the hard-boiled eggs on a stick that people can enjoy on the White House lawn."
For the 42nd year in a row, the Egg Board will present the First Lady with a commemorative (and extravagantly decorated) egg. First Lady Melania Trump will be honored with an egg in commemoration of her "Be Best" anti-bullying campaign. American Egg Board Senior Director Ashley Richardson said:
"We put out a request and we said "What do you think should be the design for this year for the First Lady?', and they came up back with a lot of different ideas and this particular design is an art form called quilling. And this is paper that has been rolled, and the color I think is particularly beautiful. This is just a gorgeous color, and some of the ideas with the stars and some of the flowers came from the children as well because this is the way they thought the design should be for this year. And the "Be Best" script on top is really a recognition of the First Lady’s campaign dealing with youth. And so it’s a beautiful egg, it’s a chicken egg."
Hurricane Michael gets an upgrade to rare Category 5 status
MIAMI (AP) — Hurricane Michael, which devastated a swath of the Florida Panhandle last fall, has been upgraded to a Category 5 storm, only the fourth to make recorded landfall in the United States and the first since 1992.
The announcement by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Friday came as no surprise to those still struggling to recover from the storm's destruction.
"My thought is simply that most of us thought we were dealing with a (Category) 5 anyway," said Al Cathey, mayor of Mexico Beach, which bore the brunt of the storm when it hit.Read the Full Article
Parents who starved and shackled children sentenced to life
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) - The eldest son and daughter of a couple who starved and shackled 12 of their children spoke publicly for the first time Friday, alternately condemning and forgiving their parents before a judge sentenced the pair to up to life in prison.
Since being freed from their prison-like home more than a year ago, the two adult children of David and Louise Turpin described how they had gained control of lives and, despite receiving little education at home, were now enrolled in college and learning simple things, including how to ride a bike, swim and prepare a meal. They are still thin from years of malnutrition.
"I cannot describe in words what we went through growing up," said the oldest son, now 27. "Sometimes I still have nightmares of things that have happened, such as my siblings being chained up or getting beaten. But that is the past and this is now. I love my parents and have forgiven them for a lot of the things that they did to us."Read the Full Article
Elizabeth Warren officially calls for Trump impeachment
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Massachusetts Senator and Democratic Presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren has officially called on the House of Representatives to begin impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump — becoming the first Democratic candidate to do so.
In a Friday release from her campaign, Warren explains:
"The Mueller report lays out facts showing that a hostile foreign government attacked our 2016 election to help Donald Trump and Donald Trump welcomed that help. Once elected, Donald Trump obstructed the investigation into that attack. Mueller put the next step in the hands of Congress: "Congress has authority to prohibit a President's corrupt use of his authority in order to protect the integrity of the administration of justice." The correct process for exercising that authority is impeachment. To ignore a president's repeated efforts to obstruct an investigation into his own disloyal behavior would inflict great and lasting damage on this country, and it would suggest that both the current and future presidents would be free to abuse their power in similar ways. The severity of this misconduct demands that elected officials in both parties set aside political considerations and do their constitutional duty. That means the House should initiate impeachment proceedings against the president of the United States. I want to make sure you know where I stand."Read the Full Article
