Drinking alcohol can give you an edge in learning a foreign language

Copyright by KXAN - All rights reserved A bartender pours a mixed drink at a club on East 6th Street in Austin, Texas. (Nexstar File Photo/Wes Rapaport)

(Nexstar) — Do you find learning a new language challenging? Well, there may be a way to get a boost in your studies.

According to a study from a study published in the Journal of Pharmacology, having a drink could help you learn that second language.

The researchers created two groups consisting of German-speaking students.

The control group drank water and the others were given a set amount of alcohol, based on weight.

Each group then held a conversation with a Dutch interviewer for two minutes. The students drank the alcoholic beverages received a higher score in their use of the foreign language.

According to the study, the students who drank alcohol had reduced nerves and increased confidence which in turn resulted in smoother pronunciations and conversation.

Not surprising though, the study showed that an excess of alcohol had quite the opposite effect on speaking a foreign language. Impairing brain functions and causing slurred and slowed speech.