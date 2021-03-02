‘Don’t be such a chicken squat’: Dolly Parton urges others to get COVID-19 vaccine after she receives first shot

FILE – Dolly Parton arrives at the 61st annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. The Grammy-winning legend’s 1980’s hit “9 to 5” has been flipped by Squarespace, the company that helps users build and host their own websites, for a Super Bowl commercial debuting Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. Oscar winner Damien Chazelle of “La La Land” fame directed the spot. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

NASHVILLE (KXAN) — Legendary country singer Dolly Parton received a dose of her own medicine, sharing on social media Tuesday that she got the COVID-19 vaccine she helped fund.

Parton posted a video showing her at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, where she got the shot from her friend and researcher Dr. Naji Abumrad.

“I’ve been waiting a while,” she said with her signature laugh. “I’m old enough to get it, and I’m smart enough to get it. I’m very happy that I’m going to get my Moderna shot today.”

Dolly gets a dose of her own medicine. @VUMChealth pic.twitter.com/38kJrDzLqC — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) March 2, 2021

Last year Parton contributed $1 million to the development of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine. Her name appeared in a report listing the Dolly Parton COVID-19 Research Fund at Vanderbilt as a sponsor.

In her video, she encouraged everyone who’s eligible to get vaccinated when they can.

“I just want to say to all of you cowards out there: don’t be such a chicken squat,” Parton said. “Get out there and get your shot.”

Administering the shot went quickly for Parton, whose purple, sparkly top that exposed her shoulders made it easy for the doctor to give her the vaccine. She even sang a modified version of her hit song “Jolene” by substituting that for “vaccine.”

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration fully approved Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in December, making it the second vaccine to hopefully put an end to a pandemic that’s now claimed more than 511,000.

A single-dose vaccine from Johnson & Johnson became the latest candidate to clear all the necessary approvals for use in the U.S. The Texas Department of State Health Services told KXAN the Lone Star State is scheduled to receive its first doses of the newly-approved Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.

DSHS reported the first shipment to the state will include 24,000 doses, which will be destined for the three large FEMA vaccination sites in Houston, Dallas and Arlington. Next week, DSHS expects to have 200,000 doses of the J&J vaccine available for the state.