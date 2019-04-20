Doctors discover therapy to cure 10 infants with 'Bubble Boy' disease
(NBC News) — A gene therapy developed at St. Jude's Children's Hospital has cured 10 infants born with a rare genetic disease called SCID-X1, also known as "Bubble Boy Disease," which is named for the way kids have to be protected from germs.
Omarion is one of those 10 infants, who was born with the disease.
He had no functioning immune system, making even the most common cold potentially deadly. "He was on protective isolation. So he couldn't go outside and he couldn't have contact with anyone," said Omarion's mom, Kristin Simpson.
Now, Omarion is developing and growing normally after doctors took out his bone marrow, and replaced his defective gene with a healthy copy, and reinfused the cells back into his body.
"We do that after two low doses of chemotherapy that makes room in their bone marrow for the newly corrected, gene-corrected cells," said Dr. Ewelina Mamcarz.
After several months of treatment, Omarion and the other nine babies developed a normal immune system.
Previous forms of gene therapy for kids with SCID-X1 carried the risk of leukemia, so far this one does not. Omarion turns one next week, reaching a milestone both for him and the field of medicine.
O'Rourke faces question about acceptance of lobbyist money
DERRY, New Hampshire (KXAN) — Democratic Presidential Candidate and former Texas Congressman Beto O'Rourke faced a tough question at a campaign event in New Hampshire.
After O'Rourke, who announced his run for the presidency on March 13 , said "As you may know, I take no money from lobbyists from any organization...", someone from the audience shouted that he actually had back in March.
The voter said: "Beto, I was really inspired to see that you said you would not take money from fossil fuel executives, but I looked it up and you did. You took the max contribution from eight different fossil fuel industry CEOs and executives and a lobbyist from Chevron on March 29 and that just makes it hard for us to believe that you're going to keep your promises to address the climate crisis. So we want to know, do you stand with us and the millions of people whose lives are being affected by the climate crisis? Those people in Houston. And if you do, will you prove it today by returning that dirty money and signing the no fossil fuel money pledge."Read the Full Article
Columbine honors 13 lost with community service, ceremony
LITTLETON, Colo. (AP) — Community members in suburban Denver marked the 20th anniversary of the Columbine High School shooting Saturday by volunteering at shelters, doing neighborhood cleanup projects and laying flowers and cards at a memorial to the 13 people killed.
A remembrance ceremony was planned for later in the day. The events end a three-day slate of somber gatherings honoring the victims and lending support to their families, survivors of the April 20, 1999, attack and the school's students and staff.
Starting in the morning, a steady stream of visitors stopped at a memorial that sits on a hill overlooking the school. The site includes an oval outer wall of stone with plaques featuring quotes from officials and Columbine students and teachers, and an inner ring with plaques for the teacher and 12 students killed.Read the Full Article
Texas cancer center ousts 3 over Chinese data theft concerns
HOUSTON (AP) - A prominent cancer center in Houston has ousted three of five scientists whom federal authorities identified as being involved in Chinese efforts to steal American research.
Peter Pisters, the president of MD Anderson Cancer Center, told the Houston Chronicle that the National Institutes of Health wrote to the cancer center last year detailing conflicts of interest and unreported foreign income by five faculty members, and gave it 30 days to respond.
"As stewards of taxpayer dollars invested in biomedical research, we have an obligation to follow up," Pisters said. MD Anderson received $148 million in NIH grants last year.Read the Full Article
