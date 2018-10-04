Deputy pushes woman stranded in wheelchair one mile to her home Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sheriff's deputy in California pushes a stranded woman in a wheelchair one mile to her home. (NBC News) [ + - ] Video

LANCASTER, Calif. (KXAN) — A sheriff's deputy in California is being praised after he pushed an elderly woman in a wheelchair one mile to her home.

Lancaster sheriff's deputies Chapman and Montanez got a call regarding a traffic hazard earlier this week.

They were told it was a wheelchair in the middle of the road, but when they arrived on the scene they discovered an elderly woman in the motorized chair.

According to the woman the chair had run out of power and she was stranded on the road.

The deputies offered her a ride, but the chair was too large and too heavy to get into their patrol car.

The woman told the deputies the chair was her only means of mobility and she didn't want to leave it behind.

Instead of leaving both the chair and the woman on the side of the road, Deputy Montanez got out of the patrol car and started walking.

He pushed the stranded woman all the way to her home, about one mile away.

Chapman drove behind them as he teased his partner for his slow pace, as seen in video obtained by NBC News.

Once they arrived at the woman's home, she thanked the deputy for going above the call of duty.