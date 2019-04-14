Deputies: Man paid for customers' meals at Florida Waffle House before he was killed
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a man who was fatally shot at a Florida Waffle House had been paying for other customers' meals and handing out money when he was killed.
Alachua County Sheriff's officials told news reporters a female customer apparently got angry when 41-year-old Craig Arttez Brewer didn't include her in his acts of kindness early Sunday.
After he didn't pay for her meal, that resentment sparked an argument between Brewer and the man accused of shooting him, 25-year-old Ezekiel Luke Hicks.
Lt. Brett Rhodenizer says Hicks and Brewer got into physical fight before Hicks left the restaurant and returned with a gun. He says Brewer was shot multiple times, including in the head.
Hicks is charged with first degree murder.
A lawyer for Hicks isn't listed on jail records.
