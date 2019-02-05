Deaf man hears for first time since childhood

(WBAL/ NBC) Cochlear implants are helping a Baltimore, Maryland man hear for the first time since his childhood.

34-year-old David Alianiello was born with congenital hearing loss, and eventually lost all sense of hearing by the age of five.

After all these years, he decided to give the cochlear implant a chance and see how it might change his life.

He’ll have to teach his brain how to work with the new technology, but with practice, doctors say Alianiello will gain hearing awareness in the hopes of understanding speech.

He says he’s most looking forward to hearing crying sounds from his new baby that is on the way.

