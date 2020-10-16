Deadline: To be counted, you must fill out 2020 U.S. Census by Friday morning

FILE – This Sunday, April 5, 2020, photo shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The clock is winding down for the 2020 U.S. Census. The deadline is 5 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16 and groups in Central Texas are executing their final push to get people to take the Census.

Just two days after Census workers learned about the earlier deadline, in Austin-Travis County, the group Contamos 2020 spent Thursday at hard-to-count areas around the county including West Campus, southeast Travis County and north central Austin.

“We are trying to target people who normally would not do [the Census], people who are undocumented, and people who normally don’t vote,” said Joaquin Chincanchan of Contamos 2020.

For Chincanchan, it is personal. He lives in Dove Springs, one of the neighborhoods on this map colored in yellow and orange, which indicates people are responding to the Census at a lower rate.

With the deadline pushed up, he feels his community could lose its voice, by losing out on federal funding and political representation.

“We don’t have the same infrastructure that other parts of town do, we don’t have the resources whether its the clinics or the schools and even our sidewalks,” said Chincanchan.

Currently, Austin-Travis County has a 67% self-response rate, which is slightly higher than the national rate, which currently stands at 66.8%.

VIEW: A breakdown of the total response rates by state

The U.S. Census Bureau says 99.9% of housing units have been accounted for, which experts say means those have been attempted to be counted for, even when the Census Bureau hasn’t gotten a response from that household.

You can fill out the Census online.