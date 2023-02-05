CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Whether you dread it or welcome it, daylight saving time is fast approaching this year.

People should expect to turn their clocks ahead an hour in the early morning of March 12. More specifically, daylight saving will begin at 2 a.m., meaning that at that time, the time will either automatically jump over to 3 a.m. – depending on the device – or you’ll need to set it forward.

As a result of the time change, sunset will be an hour later on March 12 than it was on March 11. Sunrise will also be an hour later, meaning more darkness in the early morning hours, but more evening light, as well.

In New York, for example, sunset will be at 5:58 p.m. on March 11, then 6:59 p.m. on March 12. In Kansas City, sunset will be at 7:22 p.m. once time switches over. In Tampa, Florida, the sun won’t set until 7:37 p.m. once daylight saving time starts.

The days will keep growing longer between now and June 21, summer solstice and the longest day of the year.

This year, daylight saving time will last until Nov. 5, when we turn our clocks back again, and return to early sunsets and dark evenings associated with the winter season.

Eighteen states have passed some sort of legislation to permanently switch to daylight saving time on certain conditions. Most of them are waiting for Congressional approval. Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) introduced the Sunshine Protection Act in 2021, which would have done away with the twice-a-year clock changes and switched the whole country to permanent daylight saving time.

The bill passed the Senate but never passed the House during the legislative session.