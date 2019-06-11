National News

David Ortiz flown to Boston after being shot in a bar

By:
Posted: Jun 10, 2019 / 07:37 PM CDT / Updated: Jun 10, 2019 / 07:37 PM CDT

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — David Ortiz was flown to Boston for more medical care Monday after the former Red Sox slugger affectionately known as Big Papi was ambushed by a gunman at a bar in his native Dominican Republic, authorities said.

The 43-year-old retired athlete had been in stable condition in intensive care at a Santo Domingo hospital after doctors removed his gallbladder and part of his intestine, according to his spokesman, Leo López. He said Ortiz's liver was also damaged in the shooting Sunday night.

Ortiz is one of the most beloved figures in sports history in the Dominican Republic and Boston, a fearsome power hitter with a ready smile. He led the Red Sox to three World Series championships, was a 10-time All-Star and hit 541 home runs.

Dozens of fans crowded the hospital earlier Monday, causing a traffic jam. In the U.S., fans prayed for his recovery and wished him well, with New England Patriots star Julian Edelman assuring him on Instagram: "Papi, all of New England has your back."

The Red Sox offered "all available resources" and sent an air ambulance to bring him back to Boston.

"He's on the Mount Rushmore of Boston sports," said Eddie Romero, the team's assistant general manager.

Ortiz was at the Dial Bar and Lounge in Santo Domingo on Sunday night when a gunman approached from behind and shot him at close range in the torso, authorities said.

The gunman was not immediately identified or arrested, and the motive for the shooting was under investigation, with authorities trying to determine whether Ortiz was the target.

The operator of the motorcycle that was carrying the gunman was captured and beaten by a crowd of people at the bar, authorities said.

Eliezer Salvador, who was at the scene, said the gunman said nothing, just fired once. Salvador then drove a wounded Ortiz to the hospital, telling reporters they had a brief conversation in the car as he urged the baseball great to stay calm and breathe.

"Do you have any problems with anyone?" Salvador recalled asking him, to which Ortiz replied: "No, my brother, I've never wronged anyone."

Salvador held up Ortiz's bloody belongings for reporters, along with some of his jewelry. He also apologized for hitting several cars while rushing to the hospital: "That wrongdoing was justified."

Ortiz's father, Leo, said he had no idea why someone would have shot at his son.

"He is resting," the elder Ortiz said. "Big Papi will be around for a long time."

He added that he is pleased with the medical attention Ortiz has received but that he will be transferred to Boston so he can be with his wife and the Red Sox medical team.

Two other people were wounded, including Jhoel López, a Dominican TV host who was with Ortiz. Police believe López was wounded by the same bullet, said National Police Director Ney Aldrin Bautista Almonte. López was shot in the leg, and his injuries were not life-threatening, said his wife, Liza Blanco, who is also a TV host.

Police did not identify the third person or detail that person's injuries.

The bar is in a bustling nightlife district packed with dance clubs and expensive bars that Ortiz is known to frequent.

Chicago White Sox pitcher Ivan Nova, who's from the Dominican, said the shooting rattled him.

"The way that everything is going right now back in my country, I've got to be honest, I'm not very happy to say what is going on right now over there," Nova said. "A lot of times I see guys who play on my team coming to the United States to live. The dream that you have as a baseball player is to have a good career, and then go back home and spend time with your family. Now you've got to think about if DR is a safe place for you to be in. It's a tough situation."

Ortiz, who retired after the 2016 season and lives at least part of the year in the Dominican Republic, is often seen getting his cars washed and hanging out with friends, including other baseball players, artists and entertainers.

The Red Sox retired his number, 34, in 2017, and Boston renamed a bridge and a stretch of road outside Fenway Park in his honor. He maintains a home in Weston, on the outskirts of Boston.

Ortiz galvanized the city in the aftermath of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing that left three people dead, bellowing through a megaphone at Fenway Park: "This is our (expletive) city!"

"In 2013, when we needed David Ortiz the most, he was there for us," Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy said Monday. "Our focus is on his health and on getting him back here for treatment."

___

Associated Press reporter Bill Kole in Boston contributed to this report.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


More National News Stories

Trending Video

  • Kansas man accused of performing illegal autopsies did at least two in Central Texas
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Kansas man accused of performing illegal autopsies did at least two in Central Texas

  • Austin Church and its congregation lose thousands in mail theft

    Austin Church and its congregation lose thousands in mail theft

  • What Austin neighborhoods will see a rise in affordable homes?

    What Austin neighborhoods will see a rise in affordable homes?

  • After 80 years, Hut's Hamburgers will close permanently in October

    After 80 years, Hut's Hamburgers will close permanently in October

  • Texas creates task force to strengthen sexual assault survivor services

    Texas creates task force to strengthen sexual assault survivor services

  • Hundreds of Lake Austin homes never paid city taxes, but that may change

    Hundreds of Lake Austin homes never paid city taxes, but that may change

  • Search teams are still trying to find a woman and her kayak after severe storm

    Search teams are still trying to find a woman and her kayak after severe storm

  • Gov. Abbott signs bill to help Teacher Retirement System

    Gov. Abbott signs bill to help Teacher Retirement System

  • City looking into safety improvements on Rainey Street, where woman was hit by car

    City looking into safety improvements on Rainey Street, where woman was hit by car

  • Neighbors nervous about a project to transform an Austin school property into a clinic

    Neighbors nervous about a project to transform an Austin school property into a clinic

  • Officials search for missing kayaker at Lake Pflugerville

    Officials search for missing kayaker at Lake Pflugerville

  • New breast cancer drug, tested in Austin, 'really meaningful' for treatment community

    New breast cancer drug, tested in Austin, 'really meaningful' for treatment community

  • TRAFFIC ALERT: RM 620 near Mansfield Dam to close in both directions Monday morning

    TRAFFIC ALERT: RM 620 near Mansfield Dam to close in both directions Monday morning

  • Ex-Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz shot at Dominican Republic bar

    Ex-Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz shot at Dominican Republic bar

  • TRAFFIC ALERT: RM 620 near Mansfield Dam to close in both directions Monday morning

    TRAFFIC ALERT: RM 620 near Mansfield Dam to close in both directions Monday morning

  • Boat takes on water with nearly 80 people aboard
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Boat takes on water with nearly 80 people aboard

  • Police search for missing kayaker at Lake Pflugerville

    Police search for missing kayaker at Lake Pflugerville

  • Lightning strike over downtown Austin

    Lightning strike over downtown Austin

  • Lightning strike in Central Texas

    Lightning strike in Central Texas

  • TIME LAPSE: Lightning in Marble Falls

    TIME LAPSE: Lightning in Marble Falls

  • Rotating clouds during storms in Hutto

    Rotating clouds during storms in Hutto

  • Storms in Briarcliff

    Storms in Briarcliff

  • Rain in Marble Falls Sunday afternoon

    Rain in Marble Falls Sunday afternoon

  • Dangerous clouds/storms in Taylor

    Dangerous clouds/storms in Taylor

  • Hail falls in Llano County

    Hail falls in Llano County

  • Crane collapses in to Dallas apartment building

    Crane collapses in to Dallas apartment building

  • NASA allowing tourists to visit International Space Station

    NASA allowing tourists to visit International Space Station

  • Abortion becoming central issue for upcoming 2020 election

    Abortion becoming central issue for upcoming 2020 election

  • U.S. Coast Guard joins search for missing Texas police chief who fell over board while fishing

    U.S. Coast Guard joins search for missing Texas police chief who fell over board while fishing

  • Youth Hackathon tackles human trafficking with City of Austin

    Youth Hackathon tackles human trafficking with City of Austin

  • Parents demand answers after 12-year-old takes Uber to suicide

    Parents demand answers after 12-year-old takes Uber to suicide

  • K-9 cinema lets people enjoy movies with their furry pals

    K-9 cinema lets people enjoy movies with their furry pals

  • K-9 cinema lets people enjoy movies with their furry pals

    K-9 cinema lets people enjoy movies with their furry pals

  • Five men injured in reported shooting in southwest Austin Friday night

    Five men injured in reported shooting in southwest Austin Friday night

  • Helping children stay safe this summer

    Helping children stay safe this summer

  • Creative ways to keep kids productive over summer break

    Creative ways to keep kids productive over summer break

  • Former AFD firefighter indicted on sex assault charges receives two new indictments

    Former AFD firefighter indicted on sex assault charges receives two new indictments

  • Bugs infiltrate Central Texas homes after wet and rainy spring

    Bugs infiltrate Central Texas homes after wet and rainy spring

  • Cedar Park pool where little girl may have drowned expected to re-open Saturday

    Cedar Park pool where little girl may have drowned expected to re-open Saturday

  • Fundraiser being held in Hays Co. for San Marcos officer who lost her leg

    Fundraiser being held in Hays Co. for San Marcos officer who lost her leg

  • Rudy's BBQ, Mighty Fine Burgers owners drop employee health insurance

    Rudy's BBQ, Mighty Fine Burgers owners drop employee health insurance

  • State leaders worry Mexico's tariff retaliation would hit Texas economy

    State leaders worry Mexico's tariff retaliation would hit Texas economy

  • UTPD Chief: easing aggressive panhandling rules will endanger students

    UTPD Chief: easing aggressive panhandling rules will endanger students

  • Ex-Austin ISD bus driver pleads not guilty to inappropriately touching 5-year-old

    Ex-Austin ISD bus driver pleads not guilty to inappropriately touching 5-year-old

  • Scrutiny over failed citizenship check isn't over

    Scrutiny over failed citizenship check isn't over

  • Weekend Jam - I-35 Déjà Vu

    Weekend Jam - I-35 Déjà Vu

  • Organization asking for donations to give paralyzed Austin police officer a home
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Organization asking for donations to give paralyzed Austin police officer a home

  • Pres. Trump's threat of Mexico tariffs could take effect next week

    Pres. Trump's threat of Mexico tariffs could take effect next week

  • Dr. David Fleeger on advocating for postpartum care

    Dr. David Fleeger on advocating for postpartum care

  • Police surround house for burglary, find deer instead
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Police surround house for burglary, find deer instead

  • 'Building Bastrop' comes to life at weekend pop-up event

    'Building Bastrop' comes to life at weekend pop-up event

  • Salvation Army opens new shelter in east Austin
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Salvation Army opens new shelter in east Austin

  • Family says vet accidentally euthanized their dog

    Family says vet accidentally euthanized their dog

  • New homeless shelter approved for south Austin

    New homeless shelter approved for south Austin

  • Family fights to save the Butler Pitch and Putt golf course

    Family fights to save the Butler Pitch and Putt golf course

  • Ace Kids Act could set up national structure to care for children with complex needs

    Ace Kids Act could set up national structure to care for children with complex needs

  • Austin-Round Rock metro makes list of cities on the verge of housing crisis

    Austin-Round Rock metro makes list of cities on the verge of housing crisis

  • Counseling offered after girl's death from Cedar Park pool incident

    Counseling offered after girl's death from Cedar Park pool incident

  • Governor Abbott signs mental health and school safety reforms

    Governor Abbott signs mental health and school safety reforms

  • A lot of buzz about the 2020 Census at the Texas demographic conference

    A lot of buzz about the 2020 Census at the Texas demographic conference

More Stories

Trending Gallery

PHOTOS: Forrester family
PHOTOS: Forrester family

PHOTOS: Forrester family

News /

Trending Stories

Don't Miss