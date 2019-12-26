Crowds in Asian countries gathered to watch the last solar eclipse of 2019

ASIA (NBC News) — The Earth’s moon passed across the view of the sun for the last time this year.

Crowds across Asia gathered Thursday to observe the final annular solar eclipse.

A solar eclipse happens when the moon moves between the earth and the sun and blocks the incoming light. When the moon is far from the earth (apogee), its size is too small to completely cover the sun and an ANNULAR eclipse is observed. 🌎…🌓…☀️ https://t.co/F4UUvPuVqf pic.twitter.com/ruHSzLa9qc — National Weather Service (@NWS) December 26, 2019

Only certain countries like Singapore and Sri Lanka could see a full eclipse, while others like Thailand only experienced a partial one.

A partial solar eclipse is seen in Thailand.

People in Thailand filled schools and observatories to witness the event with provided telescopes. The sky darkened around midday in the country.

Indonesians lined their rooftops, some wearing protective glasses, to watch the solar eclipse. Some were lucky to witness the rare “ring of fire” eclipse. This astronomical phenomenon occurred along a narrow path that stretched across seven Indonesian provinces.

The “ring of fire” eclipse transforms the partially covered sun into a ring of light.

The entire eclipse lasted about three hours, plunging some cities into darkness for a couple of minutes.

Here in Central Texas, Austin will be on the edge of totality when the next total solar eclipse crosses the country in 2024. An annular eclipse, like this one, will cross Texas in 2023.