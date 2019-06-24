Criminal Justice Teacher Arrested For Stealing From Students

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (WPTV) — A criminal justice teacher at a high school in Fort Pierce, Florida has been arrested and accused of stealing money from students and the school.

Court records show Sharonda Johnson, 47, faces grand theft, witness tampering and petit theft charges.

Johnson is accused of stealing at least $2,500 from at least nine students at Fort Pierce Central High School, who were paying to go on a competition field trip. She’s also accused of stealing at least $500 from the school.

Students reported paying anywhere from $100 to $400 to go on the trip, but at the last minute were given a variety of reasons as to why they could no longer go. Students and parents said they were told they would be refunded, but that never happened.

Records show Johnson also owes the school money for placing orders for fundraising items, such as candy and t-shirts, but not paying the school back for placing the orders.

A spokesperson for the St. Lucie County School District released a statement saying Johnson was placed on temporary leave on March 12, and that the district has been cooperating with law enforcement and parents to support the investigation.

