National News

Corporate America embraces 420 as pot legalization grows

By:
Posted: Apr 19, 2019 / 08:42 PM CDT / Updated: Apr 19, 2019 / 08:43 PM CDT

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Marijuana users have for decades celebrated their love of the drug on April 20, but the once counter-culture celebration that was all about getting stoned now is so mainstream Corporate America is starting to embrace it.

No, Hallmark doesn't yet have a card to mark "420." But many other businesses inside and outside the multibillion-dollar cannabis industry are using April 20, or 4/20, to roll out marketing and social media messaging aimed at connecting with consumers driving the booming market.

On Saturday, Lyft is offering a $4.20 credit on a single ride in Colorado and in select cities in the U.S. and Canada. Carl's Jr. is using a Denver restaurant to market a hamburger infused with CBD, a non-intoxicating molecule found in cannabis that many believe is beneficial to their health.

On 420 last year, Totino's, a maker of frozen pizza snacks, tweeted an image of a microwave and an oven with the message: "To be blunt, pizza rolls are better when baked."

"I think brands that associate themselves with cannabis kind of get that contact high. In other words, they're just considered to be cooler by association," said Kit Yarrow, consumer psychologist at Golden Gate University. "As pot becomes more legal, more discussed, more interesting to people, more widely used, then 420 becomes more mainstream as well."

Marijuana normalization has snowballed since 2012, when Colorado and Washington were the first states to legalize recreational use. Eight more followed, including California, Oregon and Michigan. Medical marijuana is legal in two-thirds of the states, with conservative-leaning Utah and Oklahoma among recent additions.

Meantime, the CBD market has exploded. CBD oil can be found in candies, coffee and other food, drinks and dietary supplements, along with perfume, lotions, creams and soap. Proponents say CBD helps with pain, anxiety and inflammation, though limited scientific research supports those claims.

U.S. retail sales of cannabis products jumped to $10.5 billion last year, a threefold increase from 2017, according to data from Arcview Group, a cannabis investment and market research firm. The figures do not include retail sales of hemp-derived CBD products.

Ben &amp; Jerry's was one of the earliest big brands to foster a connection with the marijuana culture through marketing. The Vermont-based ice cream company features Cherry Garcia and Phish Food, honoring late Grateful Dead member Jerry Garcia and the band Phish. Both bands are favorites of the marijuana-smoking crowd.

To mark 420 in recent years, Ben & Jerry's debuted taco and burrito inspired ice cream sandwiches. This year the company partnered with a San Francisco Bay Area cannabis retailer to give customers who place delivery orders on Friday and Saturday a free pint of Half Baked, a combination of cookie dough and fudge brownie.

"We have a lot of fun, never being overt, but really playing into the moment of 420," said Jay Curley, the company's global head of integrated marketing.

Last year, Ben & Jerry's also turned more serious, asking consumers to call on lawmakers to expunge prior marijuana convictions and press for pardons or amnesty for anyone arrested for smoking pot. This year the company is using the holiday to call for criminal justice reform.

"We're actually using this as an opportunity not to tell a stoner joke like we have in the past, but to raise what we see as a much more serious issue around justice," Curley said.

Those in the marijuana marketplace also are ramping up advertising around 420. Much of the marketing about cannabis or related products takes the form of online ads, emails, text messages and social media. Shops typically offer discounts. Some host parties with food and entertainment. The larger 420 events can draw thousands of people.

Verano Holdings, whose businesses include cannabis shops, sponsors street festivals in Chicago and Tulsa, Oklahoma, where attendees can learn about marijuana products, listen to music and grab a bite. The company expects this Saturday's festival in Chicago, going on its third year, will draw more than 4,000 people. Last year, it drew 1,500, said Tim Tennant, Verano's chief marketing officer.

In San Francisco's Golden Gate Park, Hippie Hill will again be the site of a 420 celebration. Last year, more than 15,000 attended the event, which has transformed from a small informal gathering into a full-blown festival of corporate sponsors and commercial booths selling smoking devices, T-shirts and food.

Roger Volodarsky, whose Los Angeles-based Puffco makes portable vaporizers, has celebrated 420 since he was a teenager. Back then, he said, "420 was the day that you splurged on yourself and got high in interesting ways. It was the day that you made a gravity bong and coughed your brains out."

Volodarksy likes that some Main Street brands are getting into the industry and the holiday.

"What's important to me about these ad campaigns is they're speaking to people who aren't users and they're normalizing the space to people who aren't users," he said.

Even as popularity grows, some companies will stay away from 420 as a marketing tool, said Allen Adamson, co-founder of Metaforce, a marketing consulting company.

"If you're talking about a big brand that needs to appeal to everybody and is very risk-averse, then probably not," he said. "I don't think you'll see large financial institutions doing it."

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


More National News Stories

Trending Video

  • Mother and daughter recovering after near-fatal assault, suspect still at large

    Mother and daughter recovering after near-fatal assault, suspect still at large

  • Round Rock police need help finding hit-and-run suspect

    Round Rock police need help finding hit-and-run suspect

  • Advocates/religious leaders help LGBTQ youth in foster care

    Advocates/religious leaders help LGBTQ youth in foster care

  • Georgetown student surprised with father's restored truck

    Georgetown student surprised with father's restored truck

  • Swimmer suing vitamin company after suspension

    Swimmer suing vitamin company after suspension

  • Round Rock couple regain hearing abilities

    Round Rock couple regain hearing abilities

  • New Austin project aims to make Riverside safer

    New Austin project aims to make Riverside safer

  • Scientists claim fluorescent lights are changing human DNA

    Scientists claim fluorescent lights are changing human DNA

  • Good Friday fundraiser raises money for fallen first responders

    Good Friday fundraiser raises money for fallen first responders

  • Family sues Lake Travis ISD, coach for $5M claiming 'cover up' of alleged 2017 sex assault

    Family sues Lake Travis ISD, coach for $5M claiming 'cover up' of alleged 2017 sex assault

  • Baseball scouting company coming to Hutto with $800 million development

    Baseball scouting company coming to Hutto with $800 million development

  • Georgetown 16-year-old surprised with late father's restored truck

    Georgetown 16-year-old surprised with late father's restored truck

  • Weekend Jam

    Weekend Jam

  • Georgetown 16-year-old surprised with late father's truck fully-restored
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Georgetown 16-year-old surprised with late father's truck fully-restored

  • D.C. Eggstravaganza

    D.C. Eggstravaganza

  • Citywide Good Friday service benefits growing cancer care charity

    Citywide Good Friday service benefits growing cancer care charity

  • Congress plunges into Mueller report, subpoena upcoming

    Congress plunges into Mueller report, subpoena upcoming

  • Owl relaxes in Rollingwood just before Good Friday sunrise

    Owl relaxes in Rollingwood just before Good Friday sunrise

  • Good Friday fundraiser raises money for fallen first responders

    Good Friday fundraiser raises money for fallen first responders

  • 22-year-old barber kayaks across Texas to see his state with new eyes

    22-year-old barber kayaks across Texas to see his state with new eyes

  • Mistrials: what's the cost to try a case again?

    Mistrials: what's the cost to try a case again?

  • Fort Hood active duty soldier accused of sexual assault

    Fort Hood active duty soldier accused of sexual assault

  • Residents say a tower is terrorizing their Austin neighborhood

    Residents say a tower is terrorizing their Austin neighborhood

  • Mueller Report Crosstalk with Ken Dilanian

    Mueller Report Crosstalk with Ken Dilanian

  • Turtles in the Colorado River

    Turtles in the Colorado River

  • Finding a snake along the Colorado River

    Finding a snake along the Colorado River

  • Kayak trip video

    Kayak trip video

  • Texas State researchers are trying to save the Houston Toad from disappearing

    Texas State researchers are trying to save the Houston Toad from disappearing

  • Uber rolls out new safety feature to protect passengers

    Uber rolls out new safety feature to protect passengers

  • Bill would address early pickups for students who aren't suspended

    Bill would address early pickups for students who aren't suspended

  • 'Looked like a bomb had gone off.' Lightning splinters tree outside south Austin home

    'Looked like a bomb had gone off.' Lightning splinters tree outside south Austin home

  • Neighbors take action against abandoned house in northeast Austin

    Neighbors take action against abandoned house in northeast Austin

  • Seven arrested in San Antonio drug raid, 20 kilos of meth seized

    Seven arrested in San Antonio drug raid, 20 kilos of meth seized

  • Packing for a kayak trip across Texas

    Packing for a kayak trip across Texas

  • Machine that pulls water from the air coming to North Texas

    Machine that pulls water from the air coming to North Texas

  • Texas leaders react to redacted Mueller Report

    Texas leaders react to redacted Mueller Report

  • Census numbers show the increase in residents to the Austin-Round Rock area

    Census numbers show the increase in residents to the Austin-Round Rock area

  • Kayak passing underwater

    Kayak passing underwater

  • Texas Kayaker hoists boat over a dam

    Texas Kayaker hoists boat over a dam

  • Texas man kayaking across the state

    Texas man kayaking across the state

  • Gary Williams DC

    Gary Williams DC

  • How to deal with seasonal allergies

    How to deal with seasonal allergies

  • Copperbend Lightning

    Copperbend Lightning

  • FULL INTERVIEW: Senator Cruz pitches education plan on Texas tour

    FULL INTERVIEW: Senator Cruz pitches education plan on Texas tour

  • County presenting 3 final designs for Steiner Ranch evacuation route

    County presenting 3 final designs for Steiner Ranch evacuation route

  • County presenting 3 final designs for Steiner Ranch evacuation route

    County presenting 3 final designs for Steiner Ranch evacuation route

  • Damage inside house

    Damage inside house

  • Central Texans prepare for hail

    Central Texans prepare for hail

  • Doorbell cam shows moment lightning culls tree in south Austin

    Doorbell cam shows moment lightning culls tree in south Austin

  • Tree apparently splintered by lightning in south Austin neighborhood

    Tree apparently splintered by lightning in south Austin neighborhood

  • Tree apparently splintered by lightning in south Austin

    Tree apparently splintered by lightning in south Austin

  • Thunderstorms in San Marcos/Hays County

    Thunderstorms in San Marcos/Hays County

  • Llano prepares for storms while still recovering from October devastation

    Llano prepares for storms while still recovering from October devastation

  • Red light banning bill could be en route to House floor

    Red light banning bill could be en route to House floor

  • Hill Country pipeline opponents are taking Kinder Morgan to court

    Hill Country pipeline opponents are taking Kinder Morgan to court

  • Austin's severe weather planning to be reviewed

    Austin's severe weather planning to be reviewed

  • Full KXAN interview with Senator Ted Cruz on education bill

    Full KXAN interview with Senator Ted Cruz on education bill

  • Beto O'Rourke takes presidential campaign to Virginia, New Hampshire

    Beto O'Rourke takes presidential campaign to Virginia, New Hampshire

  • Mini-golf to honor the memory of Erik Kyle Hanson

    Mini-golf to honor the memory of Erik Kyle Hanson

  • Lawmakers, law enforcement work to address major officer shortages

    Lawmakers, law enforcement work to address major officer shortages

More Stories

Trending Gallery

PHOTOS: Apache Shores victim's injuries
PHOTOS: Apache Shores victim's injuries

PHOTOS: Apache Shores victim's injuries

Photo Galleries /

Trending Stories

Don't Miss