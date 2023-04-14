ABINGDON, Va. (WFXR) — The Attorney General’s Office for the Commonwealth of Virginia reports that after a six-year investigation, a major drug supplier has been convicted for trafficking large quantities of narcotics from Mexico into Southwest Virginia.

In March of 2023, a federal jury convicted 46-year-old Alonso Cantu-Cantu of Houston, Texas for conspiring to distribute more than 33 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine and 6 kilograms of cocaine into Southwest Virginia, with an estimated street value of more than $1.4 million.

“This major conviction is the result of a six-year investigation. I’m proud of the collaborative work done to get this massive quantity of dangerous drugs – and dealers – off our streets,” said Attorney General Jason Miyares.

Evidence revealed the narcotics were transported into the country in 55-gallon drums that were hidden in water tankers. Cantu-Cantu is responsible for then distributing the drugs through the Western District of Virginia, from Harrisonburg to Bristol. Detectives believe Cantu-Cantu received help from another major drug trafficker that was in the Virginia prison system during the transaction and trafficking processes.

In addition to Cantu-Cantu, 26 defendants have also been convicted over the course of the six-year investigation.