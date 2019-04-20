Colorado boy scout uses old fire hoses to make hammocks for large cats Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Colorado boy scout creates fire hose hammock for large cats in sanctuary prev next

COLORADO (KXAN) — An eleven-year-old boy scout in Colorado has found a way to help big cats at a wild animal sanctuary.

Peyton Crawford collects old fire hoses from nearby fire departments and weaves hammocks for large animals.

He chose this project because he wanted his Eagle Scout project to be different.

He cuts the hoses himself with a saw and arranges them so they are woven to the right size.

"At the beginning of this project, I told my mom I really wanted to do something with the animals," said Crawford. "Just give them a better life because they don't have the luxury we do."

Payton's scout leaders say the project will have a lasting impact while giving these cats a nice place to rest.