Colorado boy scout uses old fire hoses to make hammocks for large cats
COLORADO (KXAN) — An eleven-year-old boy scout in Colorado has found a way to help big cats at a wild animal sanctuary.
Peyton Crawford collects old fire hoses from nearby fire departments and weaves hammocks for large animals.
He chose this project because he wanted his Eagle Scout project to be different.
He cuts the hoses himself with a saw and arranges them so they are woven to the right size.
"At the beginning of this project, I told my mom I really wanted to do something with the animals," said Crawford. "Just give them a better life because they don't have the luxury we do."
Payton's scout leaders say the project will have a lasting impact while giving these cats a nice place to rest.
Texas cancer center ousts 3 over Chinese data theft concerns
HOUSTON (AP) - A prominent cancer center in Houston says it has ousted three scientists whom federal authorities suggested are involved in Chinese efforts to steal American research.
Peter Pisters, the president of MD Anderson Cancer Center, told the Houston Chronicle that the National Institutes of Health could withhold funding if the center didn't act. MD Anderson received $148 million in NIH grants last year.
The three scientists haven't been identified. The newspaper reports they're Chinese.Read the Full Article
United Methodists edge toward breakup over LGBT policies
NEW YORK (AP) - There's at least one area of agreement among conservative, centrist and liberal leaders in the United Methodist Church: America's largest mainline Protestant denomination is on a path toward likely breakup over differences on same-sex marriage and ordination of LGBT pastors.
The differences have simmered for years, and came to a head in February at a conference in St. Louis where delegates voted 438-384 for a proposal called the Traditional Plan, which strengthens bans on LGBT-inclusive practices. A majority of U.S.-based delegates opposed that plan and favored LGBT-friendly options, but they were outvoted by U.S. conservatives teamed with most of the delegates from Methodist strongholds in Africa and the Philippines.
Many believe the vote will prompt an exodus from the church by liberal congregations that are already expressing their dissatisfaction over the move.Read the Full Article
Virtual kidnappers target mom: 'I thought I put a bullet in my kid's head'
NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — Gail's phone rang. It showed up as a call from her adult daughter.
"I heard a muffled 'mom' and then silent crying," Gail recalled. "I kept saying to her, 'What’s wrong? What’s wrong?'"
In an instant, confusion turned into terror for the Newport mom. Target 12 agreed to use only her first name for this report.Read the Full Article
