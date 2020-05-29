CNN crew arrested live on air while covering Minneapolis riots

WARNING: Some profanity can be heard and read in the above video

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota (KXAN/CNN) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz apologized to CNN after a crew with reporter Omar Jimenez was arrested by Minnesota State Patrol troopers during a live hit Friday morning covering the riots following protests over the death of George Floyd.

Troopers were clearing a street when they asked the crew to move before surrounding them. Jimenez can be heard on the video saying they would move wherever police wanted them to go, but then he was put in handcuffs while still reporting live on CNN.

Minnesota governor Tim Walz has apologized to CNN for this morning's arrests, per @JohnBerman pic.twitter.com/mYLE9kZbgV — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) May 29, 2020

The producer and camera operator were also arrested, along with a security guard hired by CNN to protect them. Authorities say the crew was arrested for not moving. Jimenez and the crew have since been released, NBC News reports.

After Jimenez was released, he said everyone was cordial with him after the initial arrest and no one was violent with him.

CNN released a statement on Twitter about the incident, saying it’s a clear violation of the First Amendment.