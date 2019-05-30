Chilling video shows Michigan police sergeant save toddler in nick of time
ALCONA COUNTY, MI (NBC News) — Dashcam footage shows a Michigan State Police sergeant save a 2-year-old girl's life by snatching her from the path of an oncoming dump truck.
Sergeant Joe Richards was on patrol Friday in Alcona County when he saw the girl wandering in the roadway.
He exited his car and grabbed the girl, moments before a dump trump passed the spot she'd been standing. The driver can be seen braking to avoid the girl
The girl's mother told police she had briefly lost sight of her daughter, and that the girl had wandered away.
Read more: http://bit.ly/2HKeEbE
More National News Stories
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Trailing candidates angry over new Democratic debate rules
Frustration over how the Democratic National Committee is managing the upcoming presidential debates is bursting into the open as several longshot candidates say the party is stacking the process against them.
Most of the two dozen declared candidates will be able to participate in the first debate of the 2020 campaign next month. But those who are struggling to gain traction are alarmed by new rules the party announced this week for later debates that are sure to cull the field.
It's precisely the dynamic DNC Chairman Tom Perez hoped to avoid when he began crafting the rules governing the nomination process in the aftermath of the 2016 election. He sought to avoid giving any campaign room to argue that the national party unduly influenced the outcome, as Bernie Sanders did in 2016, contributing to a divide in the party that wounded Hillary Clinton going into the general election.Read the Full Article
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
FedEx to deliver 7 days a week to satisfy online shoppers
(Associated Press) — FedEx plans to deliver packages seven days a week starting next January as it tries to keep up with the continuing boom in online shopping.
The company is also taking back nearly 2 million daily deliveries to homes that are currently handled by the post office in a move it says will increase the efficiency of its own network.
The Memphis, Tennessee-based company announced the changes Thursday.Read the Full Article
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Army vet to face new hate crime charges in California crash
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Prosecutors will file new hate crime charges against an Army veteran accused of eight counts of attempted murder after police said he deliberately plowed his car into pedestrians at a California crosswalk last month.
Santa Clara District Attorney's Office spokesman Sean Webby said Thursday that two hate crime allegations will be filed against 34-year-old Isaiah Joel Peoples, a veteran of the Iraq war.
Police say Peoples showed no remorse and told investigators he intentionally drove into pedestrians in Sunnyvale.Read the Full Article
Trending Video
More Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Trending Stories
-
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Check your tickets! Mega Millions ticket sold at Austin H-E-B store wins $5 million
- Billionaire graduation speaker from Austin pledges to pay class of 2019 student debt
- Tardar Sauce, the original 'Grumpy Cat,' has died at age 7
- MAPPED: See which Texas districts and private schools have high vaccine exemption rates
- Caught on doorbell camera: Snake bites Oklahoma man in face
- Don't call back! FCC warns of West African 'One Ring' phone scam in Texas
- ACL 2019 lineup is out! Big names include Cardi B, Guns N' Roses