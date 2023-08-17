EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A child was injured after being struck in the head by a falling object at a theme park in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, earlier this month.

The victim, a pre-teen girl, was visiting the Dutch Wonderland amusement park in East Lampeter Township with her family on Aug. 12 when the incident occurred, according to police. Responding officers were told by park employees that the girl was standing in a common area underneath a roller coaster when she was struck with a falling box cutter.

Police determined that the box cutter likely fell out of a guest’s pocket while riding the roller coaster.

Before police had arrived, the girl and her family left the park to seek treatment for her injury at a local urgent care facility.

Her injury was described as minor, according to the police.

Palace Entertainment, which operates Dutch Wonderland, released the following statement to Nexstar’s WHTM regarding the incident:

“At approximately 5:15 p.m. on Saturday, park staff immediately responded to reports of a young park guest that had been accidentally struck by a utility tool. The guest was treated by first aid at the park and returned home for the evening. All additional questions regarding this matter should be directed to the local police department.”

Palace Entertainment directed all further questions to police.