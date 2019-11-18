Chick-fil-A no longer donating to organizations criticized for anti-LGBT views

FORT WORTH, TX – AUGUST 01: Drive through customers wait in line at a Chick-fil-A restaurant on August 1, 2012 in Fort Worth, Texas. Chick-fil-A resturants across the country experienced heavier than normal traffic after Mike Huckabee, the former governor of Arkansas and a 2008 presidential candidate, encouraged a “Chick-fil-A Appreciation Day” in support of […]

GEORGIA (KXAN) — The fried chicken fast-food giant Chick-fil-A announced Monday that it would be narrowing its philanthropic efforts ending its donations to two charities previously criticized for having anti-LGBT views.

Chick-fil-A announced it will focus its charitable donations to a smaller number of organizations across three main areas of education, homelessness and hunger.

The organization will continue to donate to Junior Achievement USA for education, Covenant House International for homelessness and will donate to local food banks for each new Chick-Fil-A opening.

Absent from the list was the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the Salvation Army. Chick-fil-A announced it made a $1.65 million donation to the FCA and a $115,000 donation to the Salvation Army in 2018.

According to a CNN report, both organizations have made previous comments criticized for being anti-LGBT.

The FCA writes in its employee application that “neither heterosexual sex outside of marriage nor any homosexual act constitute an alternative lifestyle acceptable to God.”

The Salvation Army has previously made comments that the Bible forbids the sexual intimacy between members of the same sex, according to a report on Snopes.com. The organization has strongly refuted claims that it does not serve members of the LGBT community.

Chick-fil-A says it has pledged $9 million to the organizations within its new focus of education, homelessness and hunger. The Monday announcement only mentioned the plan set for 2020 and there is no word yet if it will continue into 2021.