Cheerleading squad of one keeps crowds celebrating in Maine NBC A cheerleader in Maine is the only one on her squad (NBC Photo) [ + - ] Video

HAMPDEN, Maine (KXAN) — Kaitlyn Berthiaume has a big responsibility when her school's football team hits the field. She dances and leads the crowd in cheering them on as the school's lone cheerleader.

"I love it. I love the sport," Berthiaume said. "So I was like, hey, I'll do it. I don't care if I'm standing there by myself."

She wasn't always the only one in the spotlight. Last year she was part of a team, but this year many of the girls couldn't do it. It makes doing stunts impossible without the other girls, but there are some advantages.

For one, she was unanimously elected captain. And, she doesn't have to worry about being out of step.

"There's no one to compare me to so if I mess up, it's just me," Berthiaume said. "No one can know."

Currently there are two cheer coaches that help her prepare. A number of girls plan to sign up for the winter season, but until then, Berthiaume doesn't mind standing on her own, even when it's hard.

"I am nervous all the time," she said, laughing. "I shake, I sweat, but I get out there and I just smile, and I fake it until I make it."