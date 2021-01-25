Check for mail from the IRS, your stimulus check might be on a prepaid debit card

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is sending out some stimulus checks through the mail this month.

AARP warns people not to accidentally throw out their stimulus checks, since it was a common mistake during the first round of stimulus. Those who have yet to receive their stimulus through direct deposit should keep an eye on their mail for either a paper check or prepaid debit card.

Since Congress approved the $164 billion stimulus in late December, more than $100 billion has already been paid out to qualifying citizens, according to Bloomberg.

“The prepaid debit card, called the Economic Impact Payment card, is sponsored by the Bureau of the Fiscal Service and is issued by Treasury’s financial agent, MetaBank, N.A.” the IRS said in a May 2020 statement. “The IRS does not determine who receives a prepaid debit card.”

CNBC reports the prepaid debit cards or checks will come in a white envelope with a U.S. Treasury seal. Debit cards can be used just like any other card, which means withdrawal fees will apply. To retrieve any remaining funds after the card expires, you must call customer service as laid out in the cardholder agreement.

Stay wary of scams. If you’re suspicious, visit IRS.gov for the most accurate information.